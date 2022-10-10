Best DIY tips for your interior wall painting

Are you considering painting your walls but don't know where to start? Interior wall paints can completely transform a room but getting the look you want can be tricky without hiring a professional. In this blog post, we will provide some tips and tricks for painting your walls on your own! Let's get started!

1. Plan your Strategy

Before you start painting, it is important to take the time to plan your strategy. This means deciding which walls you will be painting, what colour or colours you want to use, and gathering all the materials you will need. Once you have a plan in place, it will be much easier to execute your project and achieve the results you are hoping for.

2. Prepare the Room

Once you have a plan for interior wall paint, it is time to prepare the room for painting. This includes moving all furniture out of the way, covering any flooring or fixtures you don't want paint on, and ensuring that the walls are clean and free of debris. If possible, open up all the windows in the room to ventilate while you are painting.

3. Pick the Colour

Choosing colour for your walls is one of the most important steps in painting. You want to ensure that the colour you choose compliments the rest of your décor and fits the mood you are trying to create in the room. If you are unsure about what colour to choose, you can do a few things to help you decide.

You can start by looking at other rooms in your home and seeing what colours they are painted. This will give you an idea of the overall scheme of your home and what colours flow well together.

4. Be Prepared with the Tools

One very important thing you can do when painting your walls is to be prepared with the right tools. This includes a good quality paintbrush, painter's tape, drop cloths, and a ladder if needed. Having the proper tools will make the job much smoother and help you avoid potential disasters.

Another important tip is to make sure your surfaces are properly prepped before you start painting. You should clean them thoroughly and sand down any rough edges. If you don't prep your surfaces properly, the paint job will likely not turn out as well as you hoped.

5. Determine how much Paint you Require

Before making a mess, you must know how much paint you will need to complete the job. To do so, measure the height and width of each wall and multiply those numbers to get the square footage. Then, add up all the walls to get the total square footage for the room. Once you know how many square feet you’re working with, buy accordingly.

One gallon of paint covers about 400 square feet (so long as there aren’t any windows or doors interrupting), and most paints display this number on the label, so it’s easy to determine how much you need. Consider getting an extra gallon or two, though, just in case.

6. Prep the Walls and Room

This is probably the most crucial part of successfully painting your walls yourself. If you don't prep properly, the paint won't adhere well, and you'll likely end up with an uneven finish. Before you start painting, take the time to wash your walls with mild detergent. This will remove any dirt or grease that could prevent the paint from adhering properly.

Once cleaned, fill any holes or cracks with spackling compound and let it dry completely. Then, use sandpaper to smooth out any rough spots.

7. Choose a Particular Strategy and Paint

The best strategy is to begin at the top of the wall and work your way down. This will help you avoid any drips or paint splatters. If you're painting a huge wall, you may want to consider using a roller instead of a brush. Rollers can cover more surface area in less time and can help you achieve an even coat of paint. This way, you'll be able to avoid any missed spots or streaks.

Another tip is using painter's tape to create clean lines and edges. This will help avoid paint bleed and give your walls a professional finish. Simply apply the tape to the areas where you don't want paint, such as baseboards, mouldings, or window sills. Then, carefully remove the tape for sharp lines once you're finished painting.

The Bottom Line

Interior wall paint is a necessary part of any home improvement project. By following the tips above, you can ensure that your painting project goes smoothly and without any problems. With a bit of planning and preparation, you can achieve great results that will last for years to come.