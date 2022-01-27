5 easy health hacks to add to one's routine

A study recently suggested that walking for an extra ten minutes each day could add years to your life. The study conducted on 5,000 middle-aged and elderly Americans found the risk of dying from any cause dropped as exercise levels increased.

Researchers at the National Cancer Institute estimated increasing physical activity by 10 minutes per day would prevent 111,174 deaths in the US annually (6.9 per cent). A 20-minute increase would see the country's fatality toll drop by 209,459 per year (13 per cent), while a 30-minute rise would trigger a 272,297 fall (16.9 per cent).

Men would benefit most from an increase in exercise, with 10 minutes more per day reducing 8 percent of total deaths, while fatalities among women would decline by 5.9 per cent, according to the study.

However, here are five simple life hacks to boost one's heath:

Dance it out

Dancing is considered a great way to stay fit, as it increases muscle strength and flexibility. The art, also viewed as a health move, holds true to improving balance, coordination, and posture. Experts believe that grooving to one's favorite beat holds multiple wellness benefits because it’s a highly complex task for the brain to juggle."

Sip some red wine

Red wine contains resveratrol, which is a chemical proven to provide anti–ageing benefits.

The drink could help stave off Covid-19, according to new research. People who drink more than five glasses a week had a 17 per cent lower risk of catching the virus, the Daily Mail reported citing the study as saying.

Experts believe this is due to the polyphenol content, which can inhibit the effect of viruses such as flu and respiratory tract-related infections.

White wine drinkers who consume between one to four glasses a week had an eight per cent lower risk of catching the virus compared with non-drinkers.

Sleep is significant to one's health

Chronic sleep deprivation is believed to result in poor health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression.

Having a constant bedtime and training one's body as per the ticking clock is a secret of the healthy individuals. Sleep quality is as much more important than the sleep quantity.

Good quality sleep can ward off many short-term issues such as fatigue and trouble concentrating. It can also prevent serious long-term health issues.

Advertisement

Floss your teeth

Remember and catch up the advice of the early days of life, "brush twice a day for a better oral health". However, flossing must be added to one's routine.

Flossing contributes to good dental hygiene because it lifts and removes plaque and food in between your teeth. Brushing also removes plaque and food debris, but the bristles of a toothbrush can't reach deep in between teeth to remove it all. Therefore, flossing helps keep your mouth as clean as possible, read a report by healthline.com

According to the Journal of Aging Research, adding a regular ten minutes of flossing to your dental routine can increase your lifespan.

Sex life

According to a study by Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, couples who enjoy sex at least twice a week tend to have higher amounts of the antibody Immunoglobulin A (IgA) than couples who indulged less than once a week. IgA wards off illness, keeping the immune system strong.

Dr Jones suggests, “Testosterone and estrogen have anti-inflammatory effects. Chronic inflammation accelerates biological ageing, so sex keeps you young.”

ALSO READ Sex and The City: Craving cuddles

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:53 PM IST