Sex and The City: Craving cuddles

My husband’s sexual appetite is way more than mine. We have been married for three years, but I am gradually developing a repulsion for him because every time he touches me he wants a quickie. There is no non-sexual and warm cuddling that I crave. I feel sad and lonely. Please help.

Ans. Sexual appetite needn't be measured in comparative or competitive terms. This is deeply personal and individualistic between you two. Feeling sad and lonely won’t push the relationship towards a place of comfort but I can assure you that having an honest, caring and open dialogue will help your husband understand your emotional and physical needs better. There is no guarantee that he will instantly adapt to being a better partner, but you will significantly improve your chances of arresting his attention and inviting his care by being transparent and diligent in how you give him the required feedback about his sexual behaviour with you.

The non-sexual and warm cuddling that you crave is classified as physical touch in the well-known five love languages book. Human beings like to be loved and enjoy that love being expressed in specific ways. It is, thus, important for a partner to fully comprehend and appreciate that requirement and find a way to express his or her affection by using the expressive vocabulary that is well-received by their partner.

A happy relationship is not one bound by the laws of magic and positivity. Well-intentioned relationships may not make for well-functioning ones. Mutual participation of efforts and a constant sharing of expectations is what cements the bond between two partners. Setting a boundary is important in relationships to help your partner fully get into the groove of what you require to feel stable and well taken care of.

Warm cuddling is something you could choose to initiate with him and inform him of your intention to do so in case you worry that he may be caught off guard. A quickie has its place in the sexual toolkit and can also be a naughty and perfectly acceptable way to express love while imbuing the ‘love making’ with a light-hearted and fun quality. This can, of course, differ between individuals while still being a matter of taste and circumstance.

Cultural and social upbringing also exerts unpredictable pressures on how open or closed a person is about his or her sexuality. While your husband can't be faulted for wanting to have a physical relationship with you, perhaps his approach could use the benefit of some romantic, subtle and caring flourishes that he is unaccustomed to or isn’t well versed with. He may be directed to a qualified counsellor to discuss his issues. This would enlighten him and offer up the clever and clued in a way to improve his bond with you.

