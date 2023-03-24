3rd Edition of ‘India Gem and Jewellery Show’ will be celebrating 5000-year old industry and creating a brand new legacy’ | gjsindia.org

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, the premier industry body catering to around 300,000 Indian jewellers and the allied industry value chain, is looking forward to the 3rd edition of 'India Gem & Jewellery Show' scheduled from 7th to 10th April 2023 at Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO) in Mumbai.

GJS will comprise the top-of-the-line manufacturers/wholesalers of Gems & jewellery retailers and stockists as well as dealers from all over the industry. It will include the participation of a large number of exhibitors from India.

The show will help retailers explore exclusive and trendsetting precious ornaments and encourage strong business relationships across the country.

The India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS) is being organised less than two-week ahead of the Akshaya Tritiya (which falls this year on April 22, 2023), the most important occasion for buying gold and silver jewellery in India, and hence the event gains prominence.

Mr Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, said, “First 2 editions of the India Gem and Jewellery Show (GJS) were a massive success and as we all are set to present the 3rd edition - we are getting positive responses from the industry.”

So far, more than 450 exhibitors have booked their stalls for the industry show - India Gem & Jewellery Show, a Grand Business-to-Business Expo, which is scheduled to take place between 7th to 10th April 2023, at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Nesco, Goregaon, Mumbai.

The significance of this expo will be ‘Celebrating a 5,000-year Old Industry and creating a Brand New Legacy’. With the venue spreading over 20,000 sq metres, over 500 manufacturers/whole-sellers/ dealers comprising gold, diamond, platinum, silver jewellery, couture jewellery, loose diamond and colour stones, machinery, technology, packing materials and allied products are set to display over 11 lakhs latest and trendsetting designs across around 850 plus booths in the show.

Over 15,000 visitors are expected to make their presence felt at the show. Additionally, there would be daily seminars for the participants to share their knowledge and the organisers have tied up with leading five-star and basic hotels to offer complimentary lunches for visitors and exhibitors at the venue.