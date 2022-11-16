5 classy yet budget friendly accessories to add an oomph to your wedding look

Wedding season is here! And while brides are busy planning for their special day and choosing the best lehengas and saris for their special days, for those who are attending a wedding as a closed one to the bride or a groom, it becomes difficult to get our dresses all set up by the wedding day.

Our imagined look usually doesn't match with the final output given the unavailability of those accessories you imagined to perfect your look.If you are also one of them and choose not to wear anything extravagant, adding a few accessories to your entire wear can really complete your look and add an elegance to your style.

Check out these easy to arrange accessories that can add an elegance to your overall wedding look if you want to go low key. These accentuating ideas will undoubtedly add rhythm to your outfits while also improving their appeal and aura.

Chokers:

An elegantly designed choker is all you need to accentuate your look. A simple and sophisticated neck piece made of a fine material in pine green or pastel shade will go with most of the colours of the outfit you choose. It is a perfect option if you are looking to wear something simple yet elegant that can give your look asymmetry. Check out Roma Narsinghani's specially curated pieces to perfect your wedding look.

Hair bun:

Many of us have seen our grandmothers wear hair buns on special occasions. With the same sentiment, you can try the hair bun, which you can style with any outfit, from anarkalis to sarees or even a simple kurta. Hair buns will undoubtedly complete your attire.

Rings:

Rings, which can be of any texture, color, or style, will add an extra element to your outfit and complete the look. Rings are easily available in various styles and forms. Pick a rose gold or a gold ring with diamonds and pearls to add a vibrant yet elegant look to your attire.

Dupattas:

Dupatta brings some elegant to the outfit, and there are various textures and fabric available when it comes to picking a perfect dupatta for you. This wedding season, you can experiment with a few new dupatta styles. Starting from the phulkari, banarasi silk, kalamkari hand-painted dupattas, to ikat, ajrak, and embroidered dupattas, you have a host of options available. Pick one that complements your attire the best.

Clutch:

A clutch in hand is all a woman needs to store her personal belongings. And if you pick one wisely, half your battle to look elegant is already won. Lavie's new clutch is our personal favourite. It has enough space to keep your mobile phone, hanky, a few make up essentials and you are sorted with this accessorised high-quality metallic texture pocket. Additionally, it has an adjustable and detachable gold metallic sling strap, which will definitely give you a comfortable carry and a chic look.