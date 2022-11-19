3 Ayurvedic scrub recipes for a naturally glowing skin

Who does not like smooth and glowing skin? But with the fast pace of lifestyle, we all have, and the diet we eat, it gets challenging to maintain our skin look fresh and healthy. Just like any other daily care routine skin care should also be a part of your daily activities. Having a daily routine holds a significant role in following a healthy lifestyle as per Ayurveda. One needs to follow a basic ayurvedic daily routine to detoxify and nourish each and every part of the body.

Ayurveda is a natural science that combines natural products with nature’s essence. Not only does it offer natural solutions it also is a way to embrace better lifestyle habits. Ayurveda has benefits for all health issues, starting from diet to skin to chronic diseases.

Here are a few tips By Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti that can increase your glow from within and act as purifying habits in your skincare routine.

Homemade DIY face scrubs

Chana Dal scrub (split chickpea lentils)

This scrub is recommended for dark areas.

Method:

Mix 1 cup of coarsely powdered chana dal with 1/2 cup of coarsely powdered masoor dal. Add 2 teaspoons of turmeric powder, 1/4 cup of red sandalwood powder, 1/4 cup sandalwood powder, 1/4 cup coriander seed powder, 2 teaspoons of cream of milk. Stir it and make a paste and then apply it to the affected area. Gently massage the affected region and allow it to dry for five minutes, wash it off with warm water.

Raisin scrub

Another simple and quick face scrub, which can be used to balance the pitta in the body and soothe skin issues is from raisins.

Method:

Take 20 raisins soaked the night before, and 1 tsp of turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon of Cumin seed powder, 1/2 teaspoon of coriander seed powder and 1 teaspoon fennel seed powder. Squeeze the raisins to extract their juice and mix the remaining ingredients to it Apply twice a day.

Sandalwood and Turmeric scrub

Sandalwood and Turmeric are used for controlling acne and have several herbal benefits.

Method:

Take 1 tablespoon sandalwood powder, ½ tablespoon turmeric and 2-3 tablespoon honey. Mix all the ingredients in a glass bowl to a thick paste and apply all over the face and keep it on until it gets dry and wash it off with cold water.

A pro tip:

Take 1 teaspoon of Ghee on empty stomach with warm water, tea, coffee or milk early in the morning.

You can also take one teaspoon of Turmeric Powder twice a day with water