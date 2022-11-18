4 reasons why you should choose lemon over Apple Cider Vinegar

For generations, women and men chose ro gulp down a glass of water for weight loss, detox, add minerals and fluids to their body. Lemon, which contains ample amount of vitamin C, phytonutrients, and fibre has many benefits for supporting gut health. Moreover, on a weight loss plan, most of us have been told by many to have lemon water or apple cider vinegar as these can give the weight loss plan a boost.

On the other hand, apple cider vinegar also makes you feel satiated and lowers blood sugar level, thus helping you lose weight. However, dieticians and nutritionists have been debating over what is better than the other. While we promote the idea of natural resources and treatments, if you are the one looking for a more organic way for your health journey, here are 4 health benefits that lemon offers and not apple cider vinegar.

Zero nutrition: Apple Cider Vinegar has almost zero nutrition value other than its acidic nature while Lemon is rich in vitamin C, potassium, calcium, iron, folate, and even fibre. On the other hand, Lemons are good source pf vitamin C. One lemon provides about 31 mg of vitamin C which is 51 % of the reference daily intake. Eating lemon can also reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Harmful on stomach: Apple cider vinegar can cause digestive issues in some people and loss of appetite followed by the feeling of nausea, especially when taken an empty stomach. Lemon, on the other hand, drinking lemon water before meals help promote and improve digestion due to its citric acid compound. This can also boost gastric acid secretion, a digestive fluid produced in the stomach that enables your body to break down and digest food.

Interferes with blood pressure: If you are on medication for blood pressure, dieticians believe that vinegar can interfere with the drug and can reduce its effectiveness. On the contrary, lemon with its mineral properties may be beneficial in lowering blood pressure. In addition, lemon is one of the best remedies for hypertension.

Harmful for diabetes patients: ACV lowers your blood sugar level and if you are diabetic and on medication, consumption of ACV can lower your blood pressure way too low that it may cause some severe damages. Lemon, on the other hand, will also lower the blood sugar, however, the super-food for diabetes can lower your blood sugar levels while keeping inflammation in check.

Overall, the benefit of natural product will always have more benefits than the packaged trends. Nutritionists believe that lemon has fewer side effects and more benefits than Apple Cider Vinegar for fat loss by regular consumption.