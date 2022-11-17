Lose weight with one 'hari mirch' a day and strengthen your heart health on the way

Losing weight has become a fad more than a necessity. And while most of us spend thousands of rupees on buying supplements to burn a few kilos, we fail to look into our kitchen and fridge to find a natural remedy. Bringing your attention to the tiny green chillies that spices up our food. From eating them raw to adding them to curries and making pickles, green chillies have an important part in our meals. But with its antioxidant properties, green chilli (hari mirch) is beneficial for almost every organ in our body. But, do you know that green chillies can also help you burn fat and they can be a super food for you when it comes to your heart and skin health. Here's how the little hari mirch can help you take care of your overall health.

Promotes weight loss:

This little addition in the diet can create big changes in our body. Green chilli helps our body to burn extra fat. Being low in calories (15gm chillies = 6kcal) it speeds up our metabolism. Several researches say that spice element in our diet speeds up our metabolism for around three hours after its consumption and it also increases feeling of fullness and stops us from overeating.

Improves heart health:

Green chilies reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, by lowering blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Blood pressure and heart rate can both be lowered by eating green chilies. Consumption of green chilli also increases fibrinolytic activity. It is the ability to prevent formation of blood clots, which can cause a heart attack or stroke.

Good for digestive health:

Green chillies are high in dietary fiber, which aids in colon cleansing and regular bowel movements. Fiber is essential for bulking up waste and smoothing its passage out of the system, which helps in preventing constipation.

Gets you radiant skin:

The strong antioxidant Vitamin C (15gm chillies = 60%) in green chillies helps produces essential collagen. This retains and maintains the skin's firmness and health. Vitamin E present in green chilli creates natural oils that are beneficial to the skin. Consumption of green chillies can treat acne, rashes, pimples, blemishes, and wrinkles effectively.

Hair growth

Green chillies are a good source of natural silicon, which increases blood circulation to the scalp and hair follicles, stimulates hair growth, and protects hair follicles. Vitamin C aids Iron absorption and delivers enough oxygen to hair follicles to prevent hair loss and split ends.