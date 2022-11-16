Are you suffering from Vitamin C deficiency? Here's how you can decode the health concern and seek right care

Are you suffering from Vitamin C deficiency? | https://medicaldialogues.in/

If melons are your diet partner, you are on low chances to attract Vitamin C related ailments. However, if you often run away from the khatka-meetha chaska, make you sure you aren't suffering from low levels of the vitamin in your bloodstream.

All body tissues need vitamin C, which is also known as ascorbic acid, to grow, develop, repair and rejuvenate.

Bleeding gums

Research indicates that bleeding of the gums on gentle probing, or gingival bleeding tendency, and also bleeding in the eye, or retinal haemorrhaging, were associated with low vitamin C levels in the bloodstream. Consuming the nutrient initially prevents this health condition.

Dry or heat-ridden skin

People who have complained of frequent dry skin, irrespective of bad weather, along itchy scalp or dandruff are likely down with Vitamin C. As the nutrient helps repair damaged body tissues, it heals and smoothens skin, avoiding dryness caused due to excessive bad heat. If you are such skin concerns, now you know what your skin is asking for...

Inflammation

Burning sensations experienced in any part of the body is referred as inflammation. If you are prone to acid refluxes in the body, you may need more Vitamin C intake in your meals as they assist the vital organs in performing better. The vitamin acts effective on cellular damage by neutralizing free radicals that trigger inflammation and oxidative stress. Vitamin C intake also helps you keep a good gut immunity and relieve fatigue.