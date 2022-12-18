17-year-old Cherisha Chanda wins first Miss Eco Teen Pageant in Egypt; creates history

17-year-old Chrisha Chanda, on Sunday created history by winning the first Miss Eco Teem Pageant. The Gurugram-resident was given the crown by Beela Vu, Miss Eco Teen 2021 from Vietnam.

One of the largest beauty contest, Miss Eco Teen, has its headquarters in Egypt. Cherisha was chosen among the 25 other participants from different nations. Cherisha, Miss Teen Diva 2021’s runner-up, was chosen to represent India in the Miss Eco Teen Pageant.

The international pageant promotes environmental awareness and partners with the current champion in a number of environmental initiatives. The recipient is also given the opportunity to participate actively in UNEP.

For the contest, Cherisha wore an outfit created by Presto Couture and Gaurav Gupta. She has been actively involved with ACT Now, a non-governmental organization that actively promotes environmental initiatives in more than 160 nations. A science student of 12th grade, Cherisha hopes to become a fashion designer in future. She is active with her environmental activities and charitable works to uplift the needy ones. She has also been an active speaker at World Environment Events. She was also the speaker at World Environment Conference held by Act Now along with United Nations Environment Programme.

“I am honoured to have gotten the opportunity represent India. There cannot be a bigger honour than winning it for your country. I don't think I can ever explain the feeling and the reality is still sinking in. I could do it. A big thank you to all my mentors for the constant support in my preparations for the international pageant. My parents have been my constant support,” said Cherisha.



