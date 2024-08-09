120-Minute-Long Mega Musical On Lord Krishna At NMACC: Check Date, Artist List, Booking Link & All You Need For This Divine Theatrical Experience

Krishna Janmashtami, also known Gokulashtami, is coming soon. Celebrating this auspicious occasion through narrating the life of Lord Krishna, Mumbai looks forward to a divine theatrical experience from August 15 to September 1, 2024.

A 120-minute-long musical on Lord Krishna will be performed at the (NMACC) Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s - Grand Theatre, bringing the beautiful writings of renowned Indian lyricist and screenwriter, Padma Shri Awardee Prasoon Joshi on the stage. This event is said to be the World’s first mega musical on Shri Krishna - “Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela” - and is conceptualised and created by Dhanraj Nathwani.

Creator speaks about mega event

"Krishna has been a matter of awe and admiration for me from my childhood. Since I were a child, I saw Krishna as my hero. It was obvious because of our frequent visits to Mathura, Gokul-Vrundavan, Nathdwara, etc. Dwarika too was equally close to my heart," Dhanraj Nathwani notes while describing his Krishna consciousness.

Throwing light on the grand event that is dedicated to Lord Krishna, Nathwani worships Dwarkadheesh (a form of Lord Krishna) as Rajadhiraj – the King of Kings. "I am thrilled to bring Lord Krishna's timeless stories and intertwining journeys of Shri Krishna as Shrinathji and Dwarkadheesh, in a way that has never been seen before, embarking the audience on an unforgettable journey into the divine saga of Shri Krishna," he adds while descriving Lord Krishna's life has an endless source of inspiration.

Artist lineup/ Experts involved

It is learned that the show will ensemble over 180 artists who shall embark on the remarkable artistic journey of dancing and live singing, promising a profoundly immersive experience into the essence of Shri Krishna's divine saga which would leave the audience mesmerised.

The event is listed on Book My Show.

The event would be performed under the direction of Shruti Sharma, a seasoned theatre director with expertise in musical theatre as it notes the lines penned by Joshi, depicting Lord Krishna's transitions from Vraj to Mewar and Mathura to Dwarka. A soul-stirring soundtrack containing 20 original songs composed by ace music composer duo Sachin-Jigar would be played alongside the narration.

Award-winning Bollywood production designer Omung Kumar has intricately prepared scenes that transport viewers to ancient India, according to a press release that states further that it is creatively produced by seasoned professionals Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh, with National Award-winning writer Raam Mori providing in-depth story research.

The experience would be brought alive through the magic of choreographers Bertwin D'Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna's exquisite dance sequences performed by over 60 dancers.

It is also noted that the celebration involves ace costume designer Neeta Lulla for designing over 1,800 costumes, highlighting the divine playfulness, bravery, and philosophical depth of the characters.