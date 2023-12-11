 Mumbai News: 10,000 Lamps Illuminate Sion Temple On Kartik Maas Deepotsava
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 10,000 Lamps Illuminate Sion Temple On Kartik Maas Deepotsava

Mumbai News: 10,000 Lamps Illuminate Sion Temple On Kartik Maas Deepotsava

Deepotsava in spirituality means light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Gokul Gopalakrishna temple |

Mumbai: Around 10,000 diyas or lamps illuminated the Gokul Gopalakrishna temple, Sion East, on Sunday evening which marked Kartik Maas Deepotsava. As the name suggests, the festival of lamps is celebrated on a day in the holy period of Karthika which starts in Deepavali and ends on December 14.

Gokul Gopalakrishna temple, which was inaugurated in May 2011 by the Bombay South Kanara Brahmin Association, is built with stone and wood, taking architectural cues from its counterpart in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Garbhagudi or the temple's inner sanctum is built of stone while wood panels across the ceiling and doors were crafted by artisans brought from Mangalore. Interestingly, the panel designs intricately depict Krishna’s life. “We wanted a temple in the style of south coastal Karnataka,” said Dr Suresh Rao, president of the Gokul Gopalakrishna Trust.

He added that Deepotsava in spirituality means light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. “During this time families get together to light the lamps and celebrate. It also provides a platform for showcasing the region's art and crafts. After lighting the lamps, there is music, dance and procession of the lord's idol within the temple premises,” he explained.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Environmentalist Challenges Tirupati Venkateswara Swamy Temple Project On Eco-Sensitive...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Retired Finance Manager Foils Cyber Scam, Saves ₹50,000 After Falling Victim To Online KYC...

Mumbai: Retired Finance Manager Foils Cyber Scam, Saves ₹50,000 After Falling Victim To Online KYC...

Mumbai Accident: Family of 3, Including 9-Month-Old Infant, Critically Injured In Autorickshaw...

Mumbai Accident: Family of 3, Including 9-Month-Old Infant, Critically Injured In Autorickshaw...

Mumbai: Customs Nab Goa Man for Marijuana Smuggling At Airport

Mumbai: Customs Nab Goa Man for Marijuana Smuggling At Airport

Mumbai News: One Held For Duping Man Trying To Set Up Goat Farming

Mumbai News: One Held For Duping Man Trying To Set Up Goat Farming

Mumbai News: Woman Duped Of ₹1.51 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As MP's Staff

Mumbai News: Woman Duped Of ₹1.51 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As MP's Staff