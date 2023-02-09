10 Savage things every Indian mother does; we bet you won't deny

'Ma, Mumma, Amma, Mom"—these are the few names we Indians call our mother. No relationship on earth can match the relationship between a mother and her child. Indian mothers and their children, in particular.

There are phases in our lives when we are close to her, and at times we are mad at her, but no matter what, you can never ignore her.

In every Indian household, we are all dependent on our mothers for our day-to-day chores.

"Mom, where is my file?"

"I cannot find my dress? " "How to do this? "How do you do that?" These are a few scenarios that exist in every Indian household.

But, apart from helping us find our things and helping with the day-to-day chores, desi mothers have some weird quirks or 'savage' things that can get quite annoying at times.

Here are 10 savage things every Indian mother does.

Using fan as an alarm clock

"Wake up its already 9am?" Indian mothers love to wake people up in the morning. At first they try their first weapon, shouting, and later their Brahmastra, "switching off the fan." There are chances that people might not wake up at first try, but the brahmastra never fails.

Kuch toh khalo.....

Are you running late for work? Or are you going for a run?

It doesn't matter! Every Indian mother, will make sure you don't leave home empty stomach, so eating something before leaving the house is a must.

Knocking the door while your in the shower

You might be enjoying the morning shower or maybe a shower at any point of the day, but surprisingly, every time you are in the shower, your mother will knock to ask you some question or just try to know when you will be done showering.

Finish your food

This is a universal rule in all Indian families. Finish all the food in your tiffin also known as 'dubba'. Whether you love to eat that bheendi ki sabzi or not, make sure to finish it, or else you will have to answer some really tough questions from your mother, and maybe as a punishment, you will not be given tiffin for a few days.

Bring the 'DUBBA' back

"Ek dubbe ki keemat tum kya jano?"Now this is a serious issue. Indian mothers love their dubbas. Their love for dubbas is quite famous, so whether it is a plastic dubbas, a reusable dubba, tupperware, glass, steel, or aluminum dubbas, make sure to bring those back. In case, you gave the dubba to your friend, be sure to remind them to return it safely.

Organise your things

"Keep your things properly!" Yes, that is a valid point. But Indian mothers love to tell their kids, to organise their documents, books, clothes, shoes, accessories, and tech gadgets properly.

"Ye toh kuch nahi karti?"

Yes, Indian mothers love to talk, whether it's with their friends or your friends. They will make sure to say everything you want to keep hidden from your friends and extended family in front of them. And they say, "yeh toh kuch nahi karti?" (she doesn't do any work).

What is privacy?

Indian mothers love to know it all. According to them, there is no privacy. You might be a big manager at a multinational company, but for her, you are still her baby. So, yes, there is no privacy.

Biggest fashion critic

Mothers are our biggest critics. Whether it's the colour of the dress, the combination of clothes, the length of the dress, or the length of the neckline, mothers notice everything and will have an opinion on all of it.

Emotional blackmail

Mothers love to use their biggest weapon, 'Emotional blackmail' every time, you lie to her or make a big mistake. " Khaa meri kasam!" is a trademark of every Indian mother, to make their kids tell the truth.

But all said and done, "Ma, Ma hoti hai!"

