8 things you will see happening only in Mumbai local trains

Travel is a large part of a Mumbaikar's life. Most Mumbaikars travel for more than an hour to reach their offices. Mumbai local trains are also called the life line of Mumbaikars. Mumbai’s public rail network allows an individual to travel across the length and breadth of the city with extreme ease and efficiency.

Whether you board the Virar local or Kalyan local one thing is constant-'Crowd'.

The largest network of trains in India is also known for some amusing things as well.

Here are 8 things you will find only in Mumbai locals:

Hawkers

You can't imagine taking a Mumbai local train without a hawker. Every time you board a train, you will find a hawker selling fruits, snacks, beauty products, and other miscellaneous items that might come in handy in your day-to-day life.

If you are lucky, you might also catch a live music performance by a few.

Fights

In a city of dreams, which is overpopulated. It is obvious that people would fight for space and seats. However, among Mumbai's locals, you may witness some amusing fights that turn serious for petty reasons.

Household chores on the go

Mumbaikars use their time efficiently because they spend the majority of their time travelling. You might encounter people finishing peeling peas or separating the leafy vegetables on the go.

Commuters adjusting on smaller seats

The seats, which are designed to accommodate three people, may end up accommodating at least four. The commuters try to adjust with as little space possible.

People booking seats

This is one of the unique things about Mumbai's local trains. We all have been asked ' Kaunsa Station?' (Which means which station do you want to get down?) so that the person asking can book his/her seat in case you get down before him/her.

Couples doing PDA

The young couples who live in the city of dreams are famous for turning the town red with love. You might come across young couples meeting at the railway station and sitting together in the general compartment of Mumbai locals.

People hanging from the train

Mumbai local is the most crowded train in India and the largest network of trains. Even with the trains having high frequency, the trains are crowded most of the time during peak office hours and you will see people hangling from the footboard of the train.

Are you getting down at 'the right station?'

If you do not know this, then you are new to Mumbai. In the local trains, the commuters assemble near the train doors before their respective station and ask the ones standing near the door ' Are you getting down at the next station?'. Make sure to be near the door, just before the right station or else you might have to get down at the wrong station or maybe hear some harsh statements from some angry Mumbaikars.

