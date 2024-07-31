Thane: Ashar Group Sells 500 Units In Its Latest Project 'Ashar Merac', Generating ₹550 Crore In Revenue | www.ashar-merac-thane.com

Mumbai: Ashar Group has sold 500 units of its latest residential project, 'Ashar Merac,' within just five weeks of its launch on June 8, 2024. This milestone underscores the overwhelming response and trust that homebuyers have placed in Ashar Group's vision of modern urban living.

'Ashar Merac,' located in Shreenagar, also known as the Mulund Thane Corridor (MTC), has quickly become one of Thane's most sought-after residential projects. The impressive sales figures translate to a revenue of over Rs 550 crore, with the starting price for a flat at Rs 85 lakh.

The phenomenal response to 'Ashar Merac' is a resounding endorsement of Ashar Group’s commitment to excellence. With 500 units sold out of a total of 850 in phase 1, achieving this milestone in such a short period of time is a true testament to the project's unparalleled quality and appeal. This achievement reinforces their dedication to delivering excellence and setting new benchmarks in luxury living.

“The enthusiastic response to 'Ashar Merac' has been thrilling, with sales figures validating the project's unique value proposition and its appeal to discerning home buyers. Our return to Shreenagar, MTC, is not just a business milestone but a sentimental journey back to our roots. We are committed to delivering over 25 lakh sq. ft. of premium real estate over the next five years, enhancing the living experience in this vibrant community," said Director of Ashar Group, Ayushi Ashar.

Strategically located at the border of Thane and Mulund, 'Ashar Merac' offers residents close proximity to nature and excellent connectivity to surrounding localities and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The project's RERA certification and scheduled possession in 2028 further ensure transparency and reliability for homebuyers.

Ashar Merac offers a range of spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom residences, highlighting the project's immense popularity, particularly in the first tower, which features expansive sweeping decks. The project promises a holistic lifestyle with over 1,10,000 square feet of amenities spread across three levels.