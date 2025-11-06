A Champion's Glide: Vizag Skater Earns Spot At Kelley School Of Business

Nayonika Bendi | File Photo

Imagine the balancing act: leaving home as a young girl, relocating to a boarding school, enduring the intensity of national-level training, and simultaneously setting her sights on one of the world's most prestigious business schools.

This is the inspiring journey of Nayonika Bendi, a national-level figure skater, passionate business enthusiast, and exceptional student who has clinched admission to the esteemed Kelley School of Business at Indiana University Bloomington (IUB), ranked in the top echelons of US business education.

Her hard work and academic excellence also secured offers from institutions including Purdue University, Arizona State, College of Wooster, Hult Business School, and UMass Amherst.

Finding Focus and Independence

Nayonika's path began in Visakhapatnam, but a pivotal moment arrived with her move to Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, a boarding school in Gwalior. "Moving away from home was tough at first. I missed my family, my city, my language, and everything familiar. But hostel life taught me independence and discipline," she recalls.

Living among fellow students, she honed the crucial skill of time management, meticulously balancing academics, sports, and extracurricular pursuits.

Despite the rigorous schedule, Nayonika never lost sight of her intellectual ambitions, developing a keen interest in the world of commerce. She shares her motivation: "I’ve always been curious about how businesses grow, how marketing influences people, and how brands make decisions."

Academic and Research Depth

To deepen her understanding of business, Nayonika undertook research under a Senior Research fellow through the EZScholar Research Program which helps bright and ambitious students pursue college level research.

Her published work, featured in the International Journal of Social Relevance & Concern (IJSRC), explored the significant impact of social media influencers on food safety in India, specifically analyzing controversies around major brands. This rigorous experience solidified her decision to pursue business as her undergraduate major.

Beyond the classroom, Figure Skating remained an integral part of her life. Her disciplined training led to a podium finish at the RSFI 61st Nationals (2023-24) and the distinguished Galav Khel Ratna award. "Skating has taught me resilience. Every fall is a lesson, and every comeback is stronger. That mindset helped me in every challenge I faced," she affirms.

Global Perspective and Community Impact

Nayonika’s time in boarding school opened doors to extraordinary global experiences. She participated in the AFS Intercultural Program, serving as a foreign exchange student in Manila, Philippines. "Living with a Filipino host family, studying in a public school, and experiencing a new culture firsthand—it was life-changing. I learned to adapt, be open-minded, and step out of my comfort zone," she notes.

She also made giving back a priority. As a Student Leader for Project Sankalp, she spearheaded efforts to manufacture and distribute sanitary napkins in rural Madhya Pradesh, using skits to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. "This project made me realize that business should not just be about profits but about solving real problems and making a difference in people’s lives," she explains, highlighting a mature perspective on corporate responsibility.

When not immersed in her demanding schedule, Nayonika turned to music. As a dedicated violinist for six years, she performed extensively and found that playing the instrument allowed her to remain calm and focused amidst life's stresses.

The Road Ahead

As Nayonika prepares for the next chapter at the Kelley School of Business, her excitement is palpable. "Getting into Kelley is a dream come true. I can't wait to explore business on a global scale, learn from the best, and one day, create something impactful," she states with determination.

She credits her mentors at EZScholar, a leading university admissions consultancy, for providing critical guidance in building her robust profile and shortlisting universities, a pivotal factor in her admission success.

Nayonika Bendi's story—from a young girl in Vizag to a national athlete, published researcher, and accepted student at a top global business program—is a compelling testament to the power of passion, dedication, and courage. She proves that with relentless effort, no dream is too big. We wish her the very best as she continues to glide toward success.