Maharashtra: Ashar Merac Redefines Sustainable Living Rooted In Urban Maximalism

Mumbai: Offering sustainable living for over 25 lakh sq ft of area and the design philosophy of ‘Rooted in Urban Maximalism’, Ashar Group recently announced the launch of its latest project, ‘Ashar Merac’ at Shreenagar in Thane, also known as Mulund Thane Corridor. The project has potential to generate a revenue of over Rs 2,000 Crore and is slated for possession in 2028.

The MahaRERA registered project will offer 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK apartments spread across three towers of 36 floors each in the Phase 1 that will see construction at four acres of the total 11-acre gated community. While the 1BHK apartments will have an area of 390 sq ft, the 2BHK and 3BHK apartments will have an area of 596 and 830 sq ft respectively.

Designed by world renowned architect Padma Bhushan Hafeez Contractor, the design philosophy of Ashar Merac is inspired by the urban-built environment and executed for the honest purpose of fulfilling lives. Through this philosophy, the Ashar Group engages in a three-pronged discipline of ‘Feel, Look, Belong’ towards space creation.

"We are thrilled to launch Ashar Merac, a project that reflects our enduring commitment to quality and excellence. Designed for luxury living within a gated community, Ashar Merac boasts world-class amenities,” said the Director of Ashar Group, Ayushi Ashar. "Returning to Shreenagar, MTC where it all began for us, is incredibly meaningful and exciting. With this project we will be delivering over 25 lakh sq. ft. of premium real estate,” she added.

One of the highlights of Ashar Merac is 'The Oasis,' Thane's largest podiums which includes a massive swimming pool perfect for unwinding. Additionally, green sit-outs, hammock gardens, and cabana seats create inviting spaces for relaxation and leisure. Another standout feature is ‘The Nest’ on the 20th level, offering 25,000 sq. ft of luxurious amenities, including a yoga studio, open gym, and stargazing deck.

Chairman of Ashar Group, Ajay Ashar said, "Ashar Merac is not just a residential project, but a statement of our dedication to creating spaces that enhances the quality of life. We believe this development will set new benchmarks in luxury living in Thane. This development embodies our 'Promises Delivered' commitment, offering residents a holistic lifestyle that effortlessly combines urban sophistication with natural beauty. Perfectly positioned at the border of Thane and Mulund, it provides residents with close proximity to nature while offering excellent connectivity to surrounding localities and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region."

Nestled between the lush greenery of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and the dynamic cityscapes of Mulund and Thane, ShreeNagar is set to become a focal point for real estate and infrastructural growth. The MTC, a picturesque 5 km stretch in Eastern MMR backed by the scenic Yogi Hills, promises an enviable lifestyle along with abundant business opportunities. The area boasts Thane's first-ever international school, Finland International School (formerly Billabong High International School), enhancing its appeal to families seeking quality education.

Upcoming infrastructure projects like the Thane Bypass Road and the Twin Tube Tunnel from Thane to Borivali are also expected to significantly boost property values and foster a contemporary ecosystem in the region. Shreenagar, MTC also serves as a residential extension of Wagle Estate, offering convenient access to both Mulund and Thane Railway Stations.