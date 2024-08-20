Raseshwari Devi Ji's Mauritius Journey: A Spiritual Odyssey Beyond Borders

Raseshwari Devi Ji's Mauritius journey: cementing India-Mauritius relationship |

India, August 20 2024: The relationship between India and Mauritius dates back to the early eighteenth century, rooted deeply in shared commonalities of language, ethnicity, values, and culture. This bond is more profound between two nations than merely between their geographic boundaries as countries.

In 2019, as Mauritius was celebrating its 50th year of independence, Pujaniya Raseshwari Devi Ji, the founder president of Braj Gopika Seva Mission, embarked on her maiden trip to the island nation. This visit marked the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the two nations, as her series of public speeches and events strengthened the cultural and spiritual ties between the people of India and Mauritius.

Fast forward to 2024, and Pujaniya Raseshwari Devi Ji is visiting Mauritius once again in August. Her 20-day tour , started from 12th of the month, is packed with events that promise to further cement the relationship between the two nations. The hosts for this grand event, the Temple Committee of Shiv Shakti Mandir in Vacoas and Mauritius Sanatan Dharma Temple Federation, are diligently preparing to make this visit historic. The anticipation and excitement surrounding her visit are palpable, as it is expected to bring about a renewed sense of unity and shared cultural heritage between the people of India and Mauritius.

“The itinerary started on 17th August with a seven-day speech series on the Shrimad Bhagavatam followed by renovation of Shiv Shakti Mandir and idol installation (Moorti Sthapana). The tour culminates with grand celebration of Shrikrishna Janmashtami on 26th August.” Informed Mr. Naresh Somduth Permala, the Secretary of Shiv Shakti Mandir, Sulferino, Vacoas.

Pujaniya Raseshwari Devi Ji’s visit in 2024 is not just a spiritual tour but a continuation of India’s rich tradition of being the greatest exporter of human values. Her presence and the events planned will undoubtedly create a deeper connection and understanding between the two nations. This visit symbolizes more than just a series of spiritual activities; it represents the enduring friendship and shared values that bind India and Mauritius together. As the people of Mauritius eagerly await her arrival, the stage is set for a historic event that will add a new chapter to the rich history of the relationship between these two vibrant nations.