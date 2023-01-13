Raseshwari Devi Ji: An Inspiration to millions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: An exceptional spiritual leader, extraordinary orator, and author of the present time, reverend Raseshwari Devi Ji has transformed the lives of millions through her works. Endowed with immense spiritual wisdom, love, and compassion, she has been an inspiration for the youth, loving for the children, pleasing to the seniors and blissful for the seekers.

Early life: “This little child will go on to preach Sri Krishna Bhakti all over”. This was prophesied by her spiritual master Jagadguru Swami Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, when she was only 21 days old. It was on 12 January 1968, and she was born in a devout Punjabi Brahmin family in the city of Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Through their steadfast conduct and life full of devotion, her parents led with her a foundation for the world of spirituality. She used to have a rare talent and excelled in her studies and amazed everyone with her exceptional prowess during her school days. She embarked on her mission when she was just 21 years of age, which was just after her graduation, followed by masters when she was given a holy robe by her spiritual master in the year 1989.

Unnatural yet a fact: Under the benign eyes of her spiritual master, she learned the esoteric philosophy of Vedas, shastras, and Puranas in just 6 months of time. Devi Ji’s discourses focus on the principles of Sanatana Dharma and Shri Krishna Bhakti. Her approach is marked with simple, lucid language and everyday life examples that make the seekers easy to grasp. Her mellifluous kirtan/bhajan appeals to everyone alike and penetrates their heart, and leave them spellbound.

Founding of Braj Gopika Seva Mission: For rendering a systematic shape to the spiritual interest of seekers and to benefit everyone, a unique spiritual institution, ‘Braj Gopika Seva Mission’ was founded. Devi Ji is the co-founder of this non-profit organization. The sole purpose of the mission is to fill everyone’s heart and consciousness with transcendental joy by lighting the lamp of true knowledge of human life and dispelling the darkness of ignorance. Ever since its inception in the year 1999, the mission has been consistently on the road and working for the spiritual upliftment of people.

Yuva Adhyatmik Guru: Her magic words make people feel electrified with positive vibrations within. Her mission of youth upliftment made the young generation recognize their immense potential and impacted their persona indelibly. She organises retreats for youth and guides them on how to live life amidst myriad challenges and overcome them comfortably with the right wisdom. For her immense contribution to the upliftment of youth for over two decades, she was felicitated with the prestigious “Yuva adhyatmik guru” puraskar by the esteemed institution M.I.T Pune in the year 2018. “You must take it to heart that harmony between materialism and spiritualism can only bring happiness and peace in the world, and there is no other way. The reason for this is that we are not one but two – the transient human body, which is made of five elements and the intransient soul, which is divine and eternal. Therefore, knowledge is of two types – material and spiritual. Material knowledge is necessary to sustain the body, and spiritual knowledge is essential for your inner being, the soul. Material knowledge is futile without the unison of spiritual knowledge. People these days are getting separated from the root, the root of their existence, and our root is God and spiritual wisdom. If God goes away from our life, then the goal of our life goes away. When the goal of our life is going, then the meaning of life goes. When the meaning of life goes, morality is goes. When morality goes, life becomes like death. That is why you are requested to acquire holistic knowledge, make a fine balance, and sustain a dignified life. Be good leaders of society, your country, and the world by large.” She told while addressing the youth during the felicitation.

The whole world is mesmerized by the fragrance of the magical personality of Raseshwari Devi Ji for her dedication to the spiritual upliftment of mankind. We extend our gratitude and congratulate Devi Ji on her 55th appearance day. www.raseshwarideviji.org

