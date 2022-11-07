e-Paper Get App
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Candidates who qualified in 10th pass and Degree are eligible to apply for the post. All interested candidates can apply before last date. Last date for submission of application form is November 28, 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
The Income Tax Department has published official notification for the posts of Tax Assistants, Multi-Task-Staff and Income Tax Inspectors | Image Credit: Shutterstock (Representative)
Income Tax Department

About Income Tax Department Recruitment 2022:

The Income Tax Department has published official notification for the posts of Tax Assistants, Multi-Task-Staff and Income Tax Inspectors. Candidates who qualified in 10th pass and Degree are eligible to apply for the post. All interested candidates can apply before last date. Last date for submission of application form is November 28, 2022.

Details of the Income Tax Department Recruitment 2022:

Organization: Income Tax Department

Name of the Post Tax Assistants: (05)

Multi-Task-Staff: (18)

Income Tax Inspectors: (01)

(Candidates should go to the detail notification given below for the more details)

article-image

No of Vacancies: 24

Age limit: 18 - 30 Years

Educational Qualification: 10th pass and Degree

Selection Process: Written Test, Skill Test, Interview

Last Date: 28-11-2022

Application Form - Click here

Job Location - West Bengal

Application fee: Nil

Pay Scale: Rs.5200/- to Rs.34800/- per month

Instructions to Apply for the Income Tax Department Recruitment 2022:

Eligible candidates may send them the Application format with Self-Attached copies of relevant certificates/documents to the address given below.

Address: Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters, 1st Floor, Room No.14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata-700069.

Candidates are requested to read the official detailed notification before applying- Click Here

