BMC to empanel agencies to hold online exams for vacant posts

BMC recently published tenders to request offers from these agencies. They will also be the ones issuing admit cards, preparation of the question bank software for reshuffling, making question sets and conducting online computer-based examinations

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | Image Credit: Wikipedia
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will appoint companies to administer several competitive online examinations in order to make the employment process transparent and easy. It recently published tenders to request offers from these agencies.

Miliand Sawant, joint municipal commissioner in charge of the General Administration Department in BMC said, “The tender is for empanelling the agencies. Once such empanelment happens, every department can take agencies from this set and give work orders.”

BMC’s move follows a government resolution of May 2022 describing the criteria based on which such recruitment agencies can be appointed. The agencies will be responsible for end-to-end organisation of these online examinations such as collection of applications and examination fees.

They will also be the ones issuing admit cards, preparation of the question bank software for reshuffling, making question sets and conducting online computer-based examinations.

In the general administration department alone, 1,800 positions of clerks are vacant, according to Sawant. As per Sainath Rajadyaksha, who heads the BMC engineers’ workers union, 35% posts are vacant at the engineers’ levels.

With inputs from Agencies

