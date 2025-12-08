Indore News: Criminal Cases To Be Register For Using Chinese Manjha | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police are going to register criminal case against persons using Chinese string (manjha) to fly kites in the city.

Senior officials said that the use of Chinese manjha (synthetic kite string) is strictly prohibited in the city and anyone found flying kites using Chinese manjha will also now face criminal charges. Police will register cases under section 125 of the BNS against violators.

Micro-beat teams have been deployed, and personnel may even conduct checks on rooftops where people are flying kites.

What section 125 of BNS says

Section 125 of BNS deals with acts of negligence that endanger human life or personal safety.

• If no injury occurs: Up to 3 months imprisonment or fine

• If injury occurs: Up to 6 months imprisonment

• If grievous injury occurs: Up to 3 years imprisonment or fine, or both

Man arrested with 59 rolls of Chinese manjha

Malharganj police arrested Mahendra Prajapat of Rambali Nagar for allegedly selling the prohibited Chinese kite string.

During interrogation, Mahendra informed police about his residence, where they seized a carton containing 59 rolls of Chinese manjha, worth approximately Rs 29,500. A case has been registered against him under sections 223(a) and 125 of BNS.