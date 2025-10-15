 Indore News: Train Operations Back On Track After Ujjain Yard Revamp
Rail traffic between Indore and surrounding regions returned to normal from Wednesday, following the early completion of yard remodelling work at Ujjain railway station—finished a day ahead of schedule

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rail traffic between Indore and surrounding regions returned to normal from Wednesday, following the early completion of yard remodelling work at Ujjain railway station—finished a day ahead of schedule.

According to official information, the remodelling work was originally slated to continue till October 15, leading to the cancellation, short-termination, and diversion of several trains operating through Ujjain under the Indore and Ratlam divisions.

However, with the work wrapping up sooner than expected, the Railways restored all train operations to normal on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief to thousands of passengers who had been affected by the temporary disruptions.

The yard remodelling project, which was undertaken between October 11 and 15, aimed to modernise the Ujjain railway station’s infrastructure. The revamped yard now features advanced signalling systems, new track connections, and upgraded point machines, which will significantly enhance train safety, punctuality, and operational efficiency.

Officials said the improvements will also reduce turnaround time for trains heading from Indore toward Jaipur, Bhopal, Nagda, and Delhi, thereby minimising delays and ensuring smoother operations across the network.

