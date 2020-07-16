Amid coronavirus pandemic, home sales in Mumbai declined by 45 percent: Knight Frank India report

A similar trend was seen in the office market. The new completion of projects recorded a hike of 90 percent YoY to 3.64 mnsq ft, while the leasing activity in Mumbai declined by 17 percent YoY to 3.85 mnsq ft in H1 2020. This declined was owing to the nationwide lockdown period imposed to combat COVID-19.

The report highlights that the leasing activity is likely to stay under pressure in the coming months given the economic impact of lockdown on India and global recession forecasted for 2020. While many occupiers would look to postpone their leasing decisions till things stabilize, some may be forced to give up existing spaces due to business slowdown.

In Mumbai, the average deal size increased to 44.4 percent YoY to Rs 41,987 sq ft, despite the reduction in the number of deals from 160 in H1 2019 to 92 in H1 2020. The sector of BFSI had the highest share of transactions in H1 2020 at 41 percent, followed by Information Technology (IT) at 35 percent. The share of the IT sector spiked up in H1 2020 due to a large deal by a leading IT company. However, the share of the co-working sector in new leasing declined from 7 percent in H1 2019 to 3 percent in H1 2020.