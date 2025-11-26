Indore News: Sarafa Chowpatty Sees Protest Over ‘Only 80 Shops’ Issue |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh ruckus erupted on Wednesday night at famous Sarafa Chowpatty when an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) team arrived to remove unauthorised food stalls, only to face fierce opposition from vendors. The team faced trying times amidst the protest against eviction drive.

A consensus was earlier reached between the Sarafa Market Association and the IMC to allow only 80 traditional and permanent shops to operate at night in Sarafa Chowpatty. Over the years, a large number of new and unregistered stalls have cropped up, leading to congestion in the area. The administration has repeatedly said that Sarafa must retain its original identity -- known for its traditional sweets and iconic snacks.

However, when the IMC squad moved in to take action, vendors raised slogans and blocked the process. To pacify the crowd, IMC officials said that illegal shops can’t be permitted and Sarafa Market Association that only 80 shops would be allowed to open but after 9 pm. To this, the vendors refused to budge, stating they were willing to meet all conditions except shutting down their shops.

Sarafa Market Association president Hukum Soni accused the authorities of failing to honour promises made in earlier meetings with IMC officials and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. “We were assured that unauthorised stalls would be removed on Wednesday, keeping only the 80 identified shops intact. If the action is not taken, we will intensify our protest,” he said.

Momos, Chinese food stalls under scanner

Officials and vendors had discussed the rapid increase of new stalls selling momos and Chinese dishes during recent meetings. These vendors, they claim, attract excessive crowds and disrupt the system. Under the proposed plan, only the 80 authorised traditional food shops would continue operating, while all newly set up unauthorised stalls, carts and kiosks would be cleared.

The IMC had already issued warnings through public announcements on Tuesday night, informing vendors that strict action would begin immediately. But despite their visit on Wednesday, the corporation could not enforce the removal of illegal stalls due to strong, organised resistance.

Strict guidelines for allowed shops

IMC additional commissioner Rohit Sisodia said that Sarafa Chowpatty would now operate strictly within the regulated hours. The allotted 80 shop owners must also ensure cleanliness and hygiene as per norms. Safety and sanitation standards have been set, and adherence to them will be mandatory for all traders.