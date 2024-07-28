’Young Aspiring Writers And Filmmakers Must Eventually Move To Mumbai, ’ Says Piyush Mishra | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The renowned actor, singer, lyricist and screenwriter Piyush Mishra, who himself is 61 years old, believes that there is no particular age for learning, one can hone his skills anytime. “Learning is a never-ending process, one should never limit self due to age. There is no age limit for acquiring new knowledge and skills. Regular practice leads to growth and success,” said Piyush Mishra.

While sharing his thoughts about the city in an interview with Free Press on Saturday, Mishra said, “Indore is one of the most peaceful places in our state. In fact, in my view, Madhya Pradesh is the calmest state compared to other states. Unlike Uttar Pradesh or Andhra Pradesh where violence is on top, MP is developing while maintaining its tranquillity.

I have a personal connection with MP as I belong to Gwalior, but I have a special place for Indore and Bhopal in my heart. They exude a soothing and relaxing vibe and are known for their friendly people and delicious food. I have visited Indore several times and its peaceful, clean and green atmosphere, along with the humble citizens and tasty cuisine, is truly remarkable.

Mishra was in the city to participate in the performance of his 30-year-old play Gagan Damama Bajyo on Saturday. During the conversation, he raised concern about the quality of contemporary playwriting. He remarked, "Playwriting is a skill, but nowadays, few interesting plays are written that capture the audience's attention and deliver meaningful messages. It is crucial to create plays that inspire and educate the younger generation to bring about change in society."

His message to young aspiring writers and filmmakers was clear that they must move to Mumbai eventually. "Until then, they can practice writing, but it will be a waste of effort if they do not move forward and come to Mumbai. Mishra emphasised the importance of life experiences in shaping one's journey and sustaining through various phases. "Acting is a natural skill, but it can be refined with practice and proper guidance.

One should work in theatres and on different platforms, with the ultimate goal of reaching Mumbai to enter the industry. As it can give you a better exposure and life experience." When asked about his future plans, Mishra said, "I do not chart out plans to follow. I prefer to go with the flow. Each new challenge is an opportunity to perform in various aspects of the industry. I work according to my mood and the requirements of the time."

Regarding his favourite work, Mishra stated, "For an artist, every piece of work is a masterpiece, as beautiful as the other. I love all my works, but Gagan Damama Bajyo holds a special place in my heart as I wrote it in the early days of my career." The play, which depicts the Indian era post-Bhagat Singh, was first performed in 1994.

Although it has been staged by various people over the years, Mishra himself came on stage to showcase his art in the play after 30 years. Expressing his passion, he said, "I am an art-loving person, blessed by God with the ability to write and express myself, to act and to bring my writing to life on stage. It’s not just about talent; in my case, it’s a blessing from God. The Almighty always creates beautiful beings like me and many others."