Yoga Day 2023: Indore Mayor, Culture Minister Performs Yoga In The Programmes Held In The City

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several programs are being organised in all over Indore to mark International Yoga Day on Wednesday. The main event of the district held at Lalbagh Palace grounds.

Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Malini Gaud and other public representatives, officers, employees and youths are participating in these programme.

The main yoga programme of the district start at 7 am at Lalbagh palace ground. The message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was broadcasted during the programme. Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. ADMs, government officers and staff and a large number of general public did participation in the program. Different kind of yogic exercises were performed.

The programme was organised by the district administration and district Ayush department with the help of Ramakrishna Mission, Heartfulness Institute, Parmanand Yoga Institute, Indian Red Cross Society etc.

The Union ministry of culture has set the theme of the day 'Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan' this year. Heartfulness Institute along with Jan-Abhiyan Parishad has also started Ekatm Abhiyan in every gram panchayat. Through the campaign, yoga is promoted among the villagers for better spiritual and mental health.

