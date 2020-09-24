Wrath over rat incident: Deceased kin wants Unique Hospital's licence clipped in Indore, IMA backs facility

Indore: Additional District Magistrate Ajay Dev Sharma recorded the statements of the family members of deceased Navin Chand Jain, whose body parts were nibbled by rats at Unique Hospital on September 21.

Sharma took note of the incident from the family and learnt about the timelines of the incidents. Meanwhile, granddaughter of the deceased Pragya lodged a complaint against the hospital administration with the Collector and Divisional Commissioner, demanding termination of hospital’s license.

Prakash Jain, son of Navin Chand Jain, said that they informed the ADM about the ordeal they faced following the negligence of the hospital administration. “We informed the investigating officer that the body of my father was nibbled by rats in Unique Hospital and the hospital administration offered to waive off the bill while accepting their fault,” he said.

The ADM has told the family that he will submit his report to the Collector in 15 days.