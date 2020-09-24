Wrath over rat incident: Deceased kin wants Unique Hospital's licence clipped in Indore, IMA backs facility

Indore: Additional District Magistrate Ajay Dev Sharma recorded the statements of the family members of deceased Navin Chand Jain, whose body parts were nibbled by rats at Unique Hospital on September 21.
Sharma took note of the incident from the family and learnt about the timelines of the incidents. Meanwhile, granddaughter of the deceased Pragya lodged a complaint against the hospital administration with the Collector and Divisional Commissioner, demanding termination of hospital’s license.
Prakash Jain, son of Navin Chand Jain, said that they informed the ADM about the ordeal they faced following the negligence of the hospital administration. “We informed the investigating officer that the body of my father was nibbled by rats in Unique Hospital and the hospital administration offered to waive off the bill while accepting their fault,” he said.
The ADM has told the family that he will submit his report to the Collector in 15 days.
IMA supports hospital and doctors
While family members alleged negligence on the part of hospital administration, Indian Medical Association-Indore Branch came in support of hospital and doctors and raised questions as to why doctors are being held responsible for administration, clerical, and management faults.
Moreover, they also appealed to the administration to allow one attendant with the COVID patient with PPE kit to avoid such allegations.
President of IMA Dr Satish Joshi, Secretary Dr Sadhna Sodani, and state vice president Dr Sanjay Londhe also gave suggestions including a centralized mortuary by administration where all bodies can be sent and taken care, bodies should be transferred to crematorium immediately to avoid delay in performing last rites, and bodies should be taken care by family members as hospitals don’t even have beds for patients then how they take care of bodies.