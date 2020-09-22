Rat nibbling Covid patient's body: Family to lodge police complaint against Unique Hospital in Indore

Indore: While district administration has launched a magisterial probe in the case of rats nibbling the body of a deceased in Unique Hospital, the family members of the deceased have decided to lodge a police complaint against the hospital administration.

Moreover, they alleged that administrative official forced them to perform the last rites on Monday when they demanded action against the hospital administration.

“Administrative officials and police forced us to perform the last rites of our father at ‘gun point’ as over 50 cops were deployed at the crematorium. They closed the crematorium gates and didn’t even allow media to enter,” Prakash Jain, son of deceased Navin Chand Jain alleged.

He added that they had asked administration officials to call the hospital administration and get in writing that rats had nibbled his father's body, but the officials did not listen and insisted on cremating the body.

“We are preparing related documents in the case and will lodge a police complaint on Wednesday,” Jain said adding “The magisterial probe was ordered but no one came to take our statements yet.”



Meanwhile, district collector has asked the investigation official to submit the report in 15 days.

CMHO orders control of pest and roddents in hospitals

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia on Tuesday served notices to all the hospitals and nursing homes to ensure pest and rodent control in their hospitals to avoid reoccurrence of such 'nibbling' incidents.

Dr Jadia also asked the hospitals to submit their copy of agreement with the pest and rodent control companies in CMHO office.