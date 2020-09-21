Indore: Rats allegedly nibble parts of elderly COVID patient's body in Unique Hospital

Indore: In a shocking incident, rats allegedly nibbled parts of an 87-year-old COVID patient's body in Unique Hospital on Monday.



The incident came to fore when family members opened the body's bag after receiving it from the hospital. Irked kin tried to block the road and created ruckus outside the hospital.

Later, collector Manish Singh launched a magisterial probe under ADM Ajay Dev Sharma.

"My father Navin Chand Jain of Itwariya Bazaar was admitted to Unique Hospital on Friday. He was COVID-19 positive. He was talking to us till Sunday evening but suddenly the hospital informed us that he is critical and later, informed about his death at 1.30 am," Prakash Jain, son of deceased, said.

He alleged that the hospital gave us a mutated body wrapped in a bag. "We were shocked to see the body as rats had nibbled at eyes, face, ear, and legs of the body. Hospital staff denied taking responsibility of the same," Jain said.

He said that they will not perform the last rites of the patient until hospital accepts that rats ate the body.

Hospital's take

Administrator officer of Unique Hospital Ashok Patidar said that they have also launched a probe in the matter. "Everything was fine till 6 am when we showed the body to family members. We came to know about the incident after the family opened the bag. We are also enquiring about the same," he said.