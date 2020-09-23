Wrath over rat incident: Unique hospital faces Rights panel ire in Indore

Indore: Human Rights Commission, Bhopal has taken cognizance in the case of a Covid patient’s body which was nibbled by rats at Unique Hospital and served notices to the Collector, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Superintendent of Police, and Superintendent of MY Hospital.

The Commission has asked the officials to submit a report in three weeks about the incident along with terming it as an inhuman incident.

Meanwhile, family members of deceased Navin Chand Jain, whose body parts were nibbled by rats in Unique Hospital on September 21, lodged a police complaint against hospital administration at Annapurna Police Station.

In their complaint, family members mentioned that the hospital didn’t allow them to see the body till 12: 30 pm and they were shocked after receiving the nibbled body.