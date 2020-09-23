Wrath over rat incident: Unique hospital faces Rights panel ire in Indore

Indore: Human Rights Commission, Bhopal has taken cognizance in the case of a Covid patient’s body which was nibbled by rats at Unique Hospital and served notices to the Collector, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Superintendent of Police, and Superintendent of MY Hospital.
The Commission has asked the officials to submit a report in three weeks about the incident along with terming it as an inhuman incident.
Meanwhile, family members of deceased Navin Chand Jain, whose body parts were nibbled by rats in Unique Hospital on September 21, lodged a police complaint against hospital administration at Annapurna Police Station.
In their complaint, family members mentioned that the hospital didn’t allow them to see the body till 12: 30 pm and they were shocked after receiving the nibbled body.
“We demand FIR against the hospital and strict action against them. We also demand cancellation of their license immediately,” deceased’s son Prakash Jain said.
6 new areas from where patients found
6 news areas from where patients were found include Alka Nagar, Shabri Colony, Tarana Nagar, Kasmi Palat, Meena Nagar, and Anantpuri Colony. These 451 patients were found from 263 areas of the city.
54 patients discharged
As many as 54 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Medical College on Wednesday. With this, more than 100 patients were discharged from other hospitals. Discharged patients include a 70-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy. All patients expressed gratitude towards the doctors and staff of the hospital for taking their care and helping them in fighting the disease.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)