Indore: Woman, 4 others held for sexually assaulting two Mumbai models

Indore: Five people including a woman were arrested by the police for sexually assaulting two models from Mumbai on Tuesday. One accused is absconind, and police believe more persons might be involved in the racket.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Kazi said that the accused woman Akshara and her accomplices Rakesh, Navin, Kuldeep and Rajendra were arrested. Two models from Mumbai approached the police station and complained that they were called to the city by the accused on the pretext of an event. They arrived in the city on September 16 when they were taken to a house by the accused in the Banganga area where they were held captive sexually assaulted by them. Accused Akshara threatened them and allegedly beat them up.

Kazi said Akshara was earlier arrested by Lasudia police for running a sex racket. She was associated with a gang which in involved in such activities in other states, Kazi added. The police believed that they supplied the girls to other states also.