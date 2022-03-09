World Kidney Day: Covid pandemic may spur number of kidney patients

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of kidney patients in the city has been increasing swiftly and the figure will see a sudden spurt in coming years due to the Covid pandemic.

“A large number of patients took OTC medicines, especially painkillers, and made irrational use of antibiotics and steroids during Covid treatment and its effect will be seen in the coming years,” nephrologist Dr Jai Singh Arora said. He added that kidney is the most tolerant organ in the body which doesn’t show symptoms of minute damage and continues to work for a long time.

“According to studies, about 17 per cent of the population is suffering from kidney disorders and immediate action to keep the organ healthy must be taken to prevent the disease and also the increasing number of patients,” Dr Arora said.

“The most common problem is the nephritic syndrome, which includes protein in the urine. It causes low blood protein levels, high cholesterol and swelling,” the expert shared. He also expressed concern at the use of painkillers and said that it affects the kidney and urinary tract severely, especially when consumed during fever.

“The demand for kidney transplants in the Indore region is almost 10 in a month and kidneys of adults can also be transplanted to a patient weighing 10 kg. People suffering from diabetes and blood pressure must go for regular checkups to have a healthy life,” another expert said. Sharing tips on how to prevent diseases, he said people must avoid unnecessary consumption of medicine and it should be taken only when required along with avoiding junk food and taking proper treatment in time.

Free check-up camp at SSH on Thursday

A free health check-up camp will be organised at Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday in which free examination, diagnoses and consultations for kidney diseases will be provided to the people by Dr Jai Singh Arora and Dr Isha Tiwari Arora.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:18 PM IST