Bhopal: New Market Traders’ Association polls; Sanjay Valecha elected new chief, defeats two-time president Satish Gangrade

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjay Valecha from Parivartan panel won the New Market Traders’ Association polls defeating two-time president of the body and Sanskar panel candidate Satish Gangrade on Wednesday.

The longest election of 22 hours, that began at 7 am on Tuesday concluded as the counting was completed at 5 am on Wednesday.

The candidates of Parivartan Panel also won the positions of vice president, secretary, joint secretary and three executive members.

On the other hand, Sanskar panel could only win the positions of treasurer and two executive body members.

Apart from Sanjay Valecha who has been elected as the new president of the body, vice president Pradeep Kumar Gupta, secretary Ajay Agarwal, joint-secretary Shashank Jain, executive members Ankur Aggarwal, Pritam Madhwani and Somchand Badkur were elected from the Privartan panel.

Treasurer Ramavatar Agrawal and executive members Palas Garg and Hamet Satwani were elected from the Sanskar panel.

The voting started at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm. As many as 858 members out of 936 cast their votes.

The Parivartan panel danced to the drumbeats.

There were 20 candidates in the fray for polls, 10 from each of the panel.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:52 PM IST