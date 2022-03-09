e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

Bhopal: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives in city

He will attend the Parliament Excellence Awards Program as a Chief Guest which will be held in assembly today at 1pm.
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has arrived in the city and he was received by the state assembly speaker Girish Gautam and home minister Narottam Mishra at the state hanger.

He will attend the Parliament Excellence Awards Program as a Chief Guest which will be held in assembly today at 1pm.

Notably, Speaker Girish Gautam has started the initiative of the program which was closed for the last 12 years.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath will also attend the program.

ALSO READ

MP Budget Live: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda to present budget today; cabinet approves budget... MP Budget Live: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda to present budget today; cabinet approves budget...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:54 AM IST
Advertisement