Bhopal: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has arrived in the city and he was received by the state assembly speaker Girish Gautam and home minister Narottam Mishra at the state hanger.

He will attend the Parliament Excellence Awards Program as a Chief Guest which will be held in assembly today at 1pm.

Notably, Speaker Girish Gautam has started the initiative of the program which was closed for the last 12 years.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath will also attend the program.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:54 AM IST