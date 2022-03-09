Bhopal: Finance Minister Jagdish Dewda to present MP budget today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s finance minister Jagdish Dewda will present the budget for the year 2022-23 in the assembly today at 11am.

For the first time, the state government is going to introduce the child budget this year. The agriculture budget will also be presented in the house.

Before the budget, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a meeting in the assembly at 10am to discuss the budget. After the approval the budget will be introduced in the house.

Earlier, Governor Mangubhai Patel told the house, “The upcoming MP budget will also have a children's budget, which will be a first for the country.”

He said the gross state domestic product was expected to cross Rs 10 lakh crore this year, which would add a new chapter to the economy of MP.

A vast network of roads, with the best quality in the country, had been laid in MP under the Prime Minister Rural Roads scheme, while, as part of the vision of the prime minister to promote zero budget natural farming, a target area of 99,000 hectares has been planned for the year, he said.

He said 2.55 lakh heads of cattle were being taken care of in government and private shelters, while a target has been set for the next fiscal to provide shelter to 2.90 lakh bovines in 1,945 facilities.

