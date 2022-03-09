ECONOMIC SURVEY 2021-22: Madhya Pradesh registers 18.87% increase in per capita income despite pandemic

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the odd circumstances of the Corona epidemic, Madhya Pradesh registered an increase of 18.87% in the per capita income in 2021-2022 as compared to 2020-21. This information was given by the government in the Economic Survey 2021-22 presented in the MP state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

In the year 2021-22, the per capita net income increased to Rs 1,24, 685 lakh while it was, in the year 2020-21, Rs 1,04,894. So it is increase of 18.87%, economic survey added.

The debt on the government as on March 31, 2021 is Rs 2.09 lakh crore. Due to continuous increase in investment and capital expenditure, the economic condition has improved in the state. This has resulted in an increase in per capita income.

If one looks at the constant price of 2011-12, the per capita net income was Rs 58,334 in 2020-21, which has increased to Rs 63, 345 in 2021-22. This increase is also 8.59 percent.

Due to increasing debt over the state, interest payment has been 10% more in proportion to revenue receipts. The income of Rs 1, 64, 677 crores is estimated in the current financial year, which is 20 %t more than last year.

There has been an increase of 19.74 % in the state's gross domestic product compared to 2020-21 at the prevailing price and 10.12% at the prevailing price (2011-12).

There has been an increase in the wholesale prices and consumer price indices of agricultural commodities. An increase of 4.85 % has been registered in the Wholesale Price Index of all agricultural commodities. At the same time, there has been an increase of 2.37% in the food grains index and 2.87 percent in the non-food articles during the same period. A record 45.86 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured on Minimum support price (MSP). During the same period 128.16 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured.

The government has asked for Rs 2,000 crore rupees to help the flood-affected districts of Gwalior-Chambal division due to excessive rains and floods in June and September 2021. Crop of Rs 1,14, 889 hectare area and thousands of kutcha and pucca houses were damaged due to excessive rain.

ALSO READ Now, IIT Indore pledges to improve women ratio in faculty positions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:50 AM IST