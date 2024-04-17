World Heritage Day 2024: Urgent Need To Preserve Indore's Heritage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several old structures in the city are losing their sheen and are left abandoned with no caretaker and maintenance. On the occasion of International Day for Monuments and Sites aka World Heritage Day, the Free Press brings to light such places which need the attention of city administration.

Nandlal Mandloi Chhatri

One of the oldest Chhatris of the city, the Chhatris of Rao Raja Nandlal Mandloi and Rani Medabai are located in Daulatganj of Ranipura in the middle of the city. City historian Zafar Anasari said that these chhatris are encroached upon and are in a dilapidated condition. It is very important to conserve these oldest chhatris of historical importance. It is very important for the Indore administration to pay more attention to this structure." Rao Raja Rao Nandlal Mandloi had established the first settlement of Indore, Nandlalpura, in 1716 from where the trade of city started. He died in 1732. His wife Rani Medabai performed sati along with him.

BAKSHI KHUMAN SINGH CHHATRI

"Bakshi Khuman Singh had an important place in the princely state of Indore and played an important role in the planning and development of the city. As expert as he was in sword fighting, his writing was equally strong. He was very punctual in his work. He was very close to Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar II and was in the service of his son Maharaja Shivajirao Holkar," said Ansari. Cenotaphs in his memory and that of his family members stand in the Bakshi Bagh area in the centre of the city but alas they are in a very dilapidated condition. There is a danger of these chhatris collapsing. It is extremely important to save them, he added.

King Edward College

Old Daly College aka King Edward Medical College which is one of the oldest buildings of the city, was built in 1886. And in 1912, after the construction of a very beautiful building on the huge campus of 118 acres Daly College was shifted from the old building to the new building. Thereafter, Indore Medical School was established in this building and later King Edward Medical Hospital too functioned from this very building. In 1947, when the construction of MGM Medical College started, this building was given to Indore Medical College but some years ago it was included among the most dangerous buildings in the city. Last year medical college authorities had prepared a ‘Detailed Project Report’ for the restoration of the building turning it into a library.

Rani Sarai

“Rani Sarai was built by Maharani Varanasi Bai Sahib Holkar, wife of Maharaj Shivajirao Holkar. She had collected Rs 1.25 lakh for her pilgrimage, which was spent on the construction of the Sarai. Rani Sarai was also called Maharani Sarai. It had a beautiful fountain and kitchen inside and was formally inaugurated in 1907 during the tenure of Maharaja Tukojirao III,” Ansari said. “After Independence and the formation of Central India, the building was given to Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology, whose hostel was numero uno at that time. Due to a lack of rooms in the hostel, one more floor was added to it. Later in the 80s, the SP office was shifted here from Gopal Rao Bhaiya's mansion located at Badwali Chowki,” Ansari added. Ansari said that recently it has been decided that this historical building will be razed to build a Metro station. It is extremely regrettable and worrying because in the last several years, during road extension from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri by Indore Smart City, many historical, beautiful stone and wooden carved buildings have been destroyed and concrete buildings have been erected in their place.