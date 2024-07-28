Health Capms: SSH To Hold Special Liver And Hepatitis Camp; Checkup Camp For Youths On August 12

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In observance of World Hepatitis Day, a liver and hepatitis camp will be held from July 27 to July 31 at the Super Specialty Hospital. Moreover, a regular hepatitis and liver clinic will commence operations every Friday. Dr Sumit Shukla, superintendent, announced plans to launch a pancreas and biliary clinic targeting cancer, pancreas, gall bladder and stone disease treatment.

This initiative will include free diagnostics and treatment for hepatitis B and C, along with free ultrasound and liver function tests. Dr Amit Agarwal, head of gastrointestinal and liver pathology, emphasised the importance of World Hepatitis Day in raising awareness about liver inflammation and severe liver disease, which can lead to cancer.

‘Hepatitis encompasses five main types of viruses: A, B, C, D, and E, with B and C being the most prevalent, causing 1.3 million deaths and 2.2 million new infections annually. Despite advancements in treatment and reduced costs, there remains a significant gap in testing and treatment availability. However, with immediate action, it is still feasible to meet WHO's goal of eliminating hepatitis by 2030,’ he said.

Health Of Indore: Checkup Camp For Youths To Be Held On August 12

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, having achieved the status of a clean and green city, is now set to become a healthy city. The "Health of Indore" campaign is broadening its scope to include the youth, with a major preventive health checkup camp scheduled for August 12. This initiative aims to perform preventive health checkups for the youth and hopes to become the largest such event globally.

MP Shankar Lalwani emphasised the importance of this campaign, noting that over 2,50,000 citizens have already been checked. He aims to make Indore the first city in the world to conduct a comprehensive survey on the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

A review meeting chaired by MP Lalwani included key figures such as collector Ashish Singh, Municipal Corporation commissioner Shivam Verma, and additional police commissioner Manoj Srivastava, among others. During the meeting, plans for the upcoming health checkup camps were discussed, with a focus on involving students from various colleges. Dr Vinita Kothari provided detailed insights into the campaign, highlighting its goal to raise health awareness and detect diseases early for timely treatment.