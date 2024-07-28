World Hepatitis Day: Around Four Per Cent Population Affected; Cases On The Rise |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of hepatitis patients in the city is on an alarming rise each year. At present, about four per cent of the population is affected with the disease and the number is rising swiftly. On the eve of World Hepatitis Day, Free Press accessed to the records of health department which shows a significant rise of the disease in the last four years. In 2020, 63 new cases of hepatitis B were recorded, a figure that skyrocketed to 266 by 2023.

Similarly, hepatitis C cases rose from 9 in 2020 to 61 in 2023. Dr Ajay Gupta, nodal officer for viral Hepatitis control programme, attributed this increase partly to more extensive testing. Alarmingly, many patients are unaware of their condition until it progresses to serious stages like liver cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer.

He advised regular check-ups for people aged 20 to 40, as 40 per cent of patients neglect timely intervention, raising the risk of severe diseases. ‘There is a facility for free testing for hepatitis in government hospital. Along with testing, free medicines are also being distributed. Apart from this, vaccination is also being done.

Treatment of hepatitis C is completed in three to six months. Starting treatment on time can prevent deadly liver cancer. If we are aware of the reasons for its spread, then the disease can be avoided.’ Dr Gupta said. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a person dies every 30 seconds globally due to hepatitis-related conditions. The city's government hospital is providing free medication and vaccines to combat this issue.

Read Also World Hepatitis Day Today: Extra Care Needed In Monsoon

How the disease transmits

Hepatitis B and C:

- Reuse of syringes.

- Sharing razors, blades, nail cutters and toothbrushes.

- Transfusion and dialysis with infected blood.

- Use of infected needles and ink for tattoos and piercings.

Hepatitis A and E:

- Contaminated food.

- Poor hand hygiene.

Symptoms of the disease

Dr Amit Agarwal outlines the symptoms of hepatitis, which vary by type and severity. Symptoms can include fatigue, weakness, nausea, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) and abdominal pain, loss of appetite, dark coloured urine, joint pain and fever. Acute hepatitis infections may be mild and undetected, but severe cases can lead to life-threatening conditions, sometimes necessitating liver transplants.