World Cup Fever Grips Indoreans

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After poll fever, the World Cup fever has gripped the city! Elaborate arrangements have been made in various places in the city for screening the World Cup final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Indoreans have always been cricket fanatics and have waited for this moment for 12 years! India reached the World Cup final after defeating New Zealand in the semifinals on Wednesday. The last time India reached the final, they emerged as champions.

Several live-streaming mega screens with high-decibel sound systems will be set up for cricket enthusiasts in the city to create a stadium-like atmosphere for them.

The mega screens will be placed in societies, hotels, restaurants, malls, Chappan Dukan and markets of Indore to telecast the match live. Various business and social organisations, gated communities and clubs like Yeshwant Club will also organise live streaming of the match.

Societies such as Shalimar Township, DB City, Silicon City and Omaxe City have made preparations for placing mega screens so that residents can watch the final together. The traders association at Rajwada, Chappan Dukan and food streets in Scheme no. 54 will also telecast the match for the customers and visitors.

The cricket lovers also offered special prayers to their deities in temples across the cities for India’s victory.

“I am a cricket fanatic, and I have watched all Team India matches. I am eager to watch the team holding the World Cup trophy,” said Chirag Gupta.

“I am a big fan of Virat Kohli and want him to score another century and see India win the final match,” said Neha Jain.

“I am very excited for the World Cup final, and so are my kids. We will cheer Team India to victory,” said Sweta Sharma, a housewife.

“I have made special arrangements for the customers to watch the final match while having their meal,” said Jitendra Chauhan, a hotelier.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)