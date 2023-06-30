World Asteroid Day Today Largest Crater Of Asia Is In MP: Dhala

Photo of Dhala crater captured through remote sensing | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It’s World Asteroid Day on June 30, and cheers for Madhya Pradesh as we are home to India’s largest impact crater ‘Dhala’ created by an asteroid collision. The asteroid is helping geologists solve many mysteries of the earth.

Interestingly, a recent study conducted by civil engineering department at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, India, showed that certain iron features are only seen in Dhala crater and not in others in India. As per the research paper published by researchers of IIT Roorkee, certain iron features including 673 nm, 1000 nm, and 1700 nm, are only visible for the Dhala crater.

This shows the changing face of earth over some million years. The crater is estimated to be about 2,500 million years old.

Where is Dhala crater in MP?

It is situated near Bhonti village in Pichhore block of Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh state in India. It is the largest crater in India, and between the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia. The original diameter of the structure was estimated at 3 km as per studies. However, now, the crater is known to be massive 11 km in diameter, making it the largest in Asia. Researchers have found evidence of deformed rocks that would have happened only due to heat released from high velocity impact. Most parts of the crater and the rim are now eroded but the geological structure can’t be missed.

