Work on Indore's Bengali Square Flyover restarts: PWD all set to gift flyover to Indoreans in New Year

Indore: Work on the most controversial pillar of the Bengali Square Flyover has started again after many disputes and hurdles came in the way of construction of the flyover. The flyover work was stopped in June this year because of disputes.

Recently, the matter was also dragged to the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, where the court disposed of the case and told petitioner Atul Shethi to submit a representation report to senior PWD officials in Bhopal, after which the officials would take decision in the matter.

After the disposal of the matter, the PWD restarted their remaining construction work. In the middle of the Bengali Square, the PWD has started the work of development of a rotary and two piers. Work has also started on the approach road of the flyover so that the project can be completed as soon as possible.

The flyover work was pending for the past five months during which major developments happened—questions were raised on the flyover’s design, matters were dragged to court and such other things. On Thursday, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, too, went on an inspection of the work on the flyover and asked the workers to finish the work as soon as possible.

‘Completion by early-2022’

"Work on the flyover has started and, now, we have speeded it up to complete the project it as soon as possible, so that the public can benefit from the flyover and underpass at Bengali Square. If no hurdle comes in the way of construction work—such as another wave of the pandemic—by the early months of the New Year 2022, the work will be completed," said Girijesh Sharma, executive engineer (PWD) and project-in-charge, PWD.

