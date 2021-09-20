Madhya Pradesh: Bengali Square flyover design decided, work to start soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finally, IIT Delhi’s suggested design for the Bengali Square Flyover has been accepted and work will start soon.

According to PWD officials, the rotary at the Bengali Square would be 16.5 metres and two pillars would be constructed in the rotary for the flyover. This is the same as the design with which the PWD was working.

Officials said that the decisions are taken and the approval will come for restarting the construction work within two days or earliest by Monday evening and the department will resume the work.

IIT Delhi had suggested development of a round rotary but senior officials decided to develop an oval rotary. The PWD has hired a consultancy firm from Delhi for the rotary development work. The company will redesign the oval rotary for the PWD.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:54 AM IST