Madhya Pradesh: 18 new dengue cases report in Jabalpur district, active tally now 498

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The dengue tally in the district rose to 498 on Sunday with addition of 18 new cases, an official in the health department said.

According to the health department of the district, the teams of Malaria Department and Municipal corporation are surveying the affected areas for the prevention of dengue in the district.

On Saturday, a larvae survey was conducted in 1313 houses, in which 6163 containers were tested. During this, larvae were found in 98 containers of 70 houses, the teams decontaminated them on the spot.

The official said that during the survey, 530 patients suffering from fever were found in the affected areas. The team prepared a report after their sampling and submitted it to the departmental officers.

The families of all these patients were instructed not to allow unnecessarily stagnation of water in the house, the official added.

District Malaria Officer Dr R K Paharia says that due to intermittent rains, infectious diseases are spreading rapidly in the city. Most of the patients are suffering from viral fever and dengue.

Nonetheless, the government and the private hospitals in the district are packed with patients. Some private hospital managements even have put up full bed boards. At the same time, the government hospitals are setting up beds on the floor for patients.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 06:59 PM IST