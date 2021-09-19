Madhya Pradesh: Sporadic rain continues in Indore, 29 inches of rainfall recorded

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sporadic rain continued to lash the city on Saturday and 8 mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30 pm. However, the eastern part of the city witnessed about 7.50 mm rainfall. With this, the total rainfall in the city reached 736.9 mm i.e. 29 inches, which is three inches less than the average rainfall of the city.

The overcast sky kept the day temperature down by five degrees Celsius below normal as the maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 22.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above the normal.

Humidity was recorded at 98 per cent.

Meanwhile, regional meteorological department officials said that a low-pressure area lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan. It is very likely to weaken further and become less marked during the next 24 hours. However, the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to persist over the same region during the next 3 days. Western parts of the monsoon trough lie south of its normal position and its eastern end is its near-normal position. It is likely to continue with near similar orientation during the next 4-5 days.

“Under the above meteorological conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall are likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 5 days,” officials added.

29 inches rainfall recorded in west, 35 inches in east

The regional meteorological department has recorded as much as 736.9 mm rainfall (29 inches) at the monitoring centre at Airport. Similarly, the monitoring centre of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board recorded 35 inches rainfall at Regal Square. Agriculture College has recorded the highest rainfall i.e. over 36 inches, so far.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:30 AM IST