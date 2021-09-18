e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:46 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State records six coronavirus cases; active cases fall to 97

With no new fatality recorded, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, while the count of recoveries stood at 7,81,772, the official said.
PTI
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded six new cases of COVID-19 which took the tally of infections in the state to 7,92,386, a health department official said.

There are 97 active cases in the state now, he added.

As many as 67,283 samples were tested during the day, raising the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to 1,77,93,949.

According to an official release, 6,02,949 coronavirus vaccine jabs were given on Saturday. It took the total of doses administered in the state to 5,71,35,131.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,386, New cases six, Death toll 10,517 (no change), Total recovered 7,81,772, Active cases 97, Number of tests conducted so far 1,77,93,949.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:46 PM IST
