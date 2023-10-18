Woman’s Suicide: Hubby, In-Laws Get 5-Yr RI

Representative Image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A civil court in Sardarpur sentenced a man and his parents to five years of rigorous imprisonment for mentally assaulting his wife and abetting her to suicide.

Additional public prosecutor Sharad Kumar Purohit said that the deceased Maya committed suicide after consuming poison after she was harassed by her husband Gaurav, father-in-law Naginlal and mother-in-law Bharti over trivial issues.

Earlier, Maya married Gaurav on July 2, 2020, and was regularly harassed by her husband and in-laws. She was also kicked out of the house by their in-laws on November 17, 2021.

She approached the maternal house and sought help. Maya’s father approached her in-laws and discussed the issue. Leaving her behind, he then returned home thinking she would lead a happy life.

But on the same day, her husband Gaurav informed him that Maya committed suicide and was rushed to hospital by her in-laws. She was referred to Indore but halfway she succumbed.

A case was registered and statements of the maternal family members were recorded. During the investigation, maternal kin shared mental harassment and discrimination by in-laws that led to her suicide. Based on this, police arrested the accused Gaurav.

Believing medical and documentary evidence, Second Additional Sessions Judge Radhakishan Malviya found husband and his parents guilty of charges and sentenced them to five years of rigorous imprisonment. They were sent to jail after preparing a punishment warrant.

