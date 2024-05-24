Woman Working At Toll Plaza Crushed To Death In MP's Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman, working at a toll plaza, was crushed to death by a dumper on Maksi Road on Thursday morning. The toll plaza on Ujjain-Maksi road has been given to a self-help group for collecting toll tax.

Asmita, wife of Dilip Rathore, was working at the toll plaza. Asmita was crossing the road at the toll at around 11 am when a dumper (MP 13 GA 1734), going from Tarana towards Ujjain, reached near her. Asmita's saree got entangled in the dumper and within not time she was thrown under the wheels of the dumper, killing her on the spot.

A video of the incident also went viral on the social media platforms. In this video, a woman is seen falling under the dumper after her saree gets entangled. Kaytha police took the driver into custody.

Financial assistance to be given: As per the instructions of the collector, in the tragic accident that took place at Kaytha toll plaza on Ujjain-Maksi Road, a case for financial assistance was prepared and sent by SDM Tarana Rajesh Borasi. He said that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be sanctioned to the family of deceased Asmita Rathore.

Decapitated body of youth found in Bichhrod

The Ghatiya police recovered the decapitated body of a youth on the side of Bichhrod Road on Thursday morning. After identifying the deceased, the police started searching for the accused with the information received from the family members.

Police said that an unknown person had informed the police station that the body of an unknown youth was lying on the main road. When they reached the spot, they found that the body of a youth was lying with his head crushed by a stone. The deceased was identified as Lakhan (22) son of Surendra Rathore, resident of Bichhrod. His family members were informed and called to the spot.

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Lakhan used to work at UCO Bank. It is being investigated for what reasons and by whom he was murdered. The family members have only told the police that Lakhan had left the house saying that he had work to do.