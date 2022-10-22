Woman found murdered in Khetia

Khetia(Madhya Pradesh): A woman was found murdered in Amba Padwa village on Khetia – Pati road on Saturday morning. Police informed that some unidentified persons attacked the woman while she was sleeping at her home. The deceased was identified as Gulabi Bai and was found murdered on the cot.

On receiving information from the complainant Deva, Khetia police team led by police station incharge CS Baghel rushed to the spot and registered a case in the matter.

SDOP Rohit Alava, FSL team and Baghel along with his police team reached the spot. After making a panchnama, the body was sent for post-mortem and later it was handed over to the deceased relatives.

Read Also MP: Heavy rains damage maize and cotton crops in Khetia